Man suspected of killing wife in cleaver attack, injuring mother-in-law

By Published:

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) – A man suspected of killing his wife with a cleaver and critically injuring his mother-in-law hours after he sought a mental health exam at a Vermont hospital because of worries about his relationship with his wife is expected to make his first court appearance.

Jail records say 34-year-old Aita Gurung is in custody on charges of suspicion of second-degree murder and attempted murder.

He’s due in court Friday.

It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

Police say the Thursday attack began in the family’s Burlington home. An armed bystander held Gurung until officers arrived.

The Burlington Free Press reports police have identified his slain wife as 32-year-old Yogeswari Khadka. Her mother, 54-year-old Thulsa Rimal, has been hospitalized.

Police say the couple’s 8-year-old child was at school during the attack.

