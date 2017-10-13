Man arrested for DUI after U-Haul truck leaves trail of damage in St. Pete Beach hotel parking lot

The U-Haul rental truck crashed into the parking garage ceiling, then took off, according to deputies.

CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – A Sarasota man was arrested on cocaine and DUI charges after deputies say a truck he was driving crashed and tore up a St. Pete Beach hotel parking garage.

Deputies responded to the Hotel Zemora at 12:49 Friday morning.

Edgar Hidalgo, 32, told deputies he was at a party at the hotel and was dropping off a friend at the parking garage.

The U-Haul rental truck he was driving crashed into the parking garage ceiling. He continued to drive through the parking garage, tearing up the ceiling. He then took off, according to deputies.

“I heard a loud boom and sure enough it was him crashing into the structure and at that point I ran over and they kept going five more yards and the guys swaps into reverse,” said Steven Clarke, who is a valet at the hotel.

Deputies pulled Hidalgo over at Gulf Winds Drive and 64th Avenue.

Hidalgo was arrested on charges of DUI, leaving the scene of a crash, and possession of cocaine.

