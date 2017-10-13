If ‘American Pickers’ and ‘Storage Wars’ appeal to you, check out this Dover auction on Saturday

DOVER, Fla. (WFLA) —When John Harris walked into the Rutherford estate on Durant Road in Dover, he admits, he was a little overwhelmed.

He’s been holding auctions for years, but this one would present a few unique challenges.

“We like to be organized, we like to know what we’re selling and unfortunately, more than half of the stuff we’re selling tomorrow we don’t know what it is or where it’s located,” said Harris as he walked around the first floor of the two-story home.

The home is filled with antique furniture, an organ, a piano and other collectibles. But the real treasures may be found in the garage and outbuildings. Maybe, because there are so many things, even Harris hasn’t been able to inventory and label each individual one. So bidders at Saturday’s auction may end up with a deal.

He and his employees are going to select a few items that they know have value and auction those individually, and then sell sections of the garage as a lot. “So, guess what. They’re going to get a 9-foot high, 8-foot wide, three shelves full of stuff. One bid,” Harris said.

Same goes for the outbuildings. Sheds and other structures are filled with stuff. One shed has a couple of vintage outboard motors and a motorcycle. Another building has all sorts of tools. You name it. Walking through the outbuildings is much like putting yourself in an episode of the History Channel’s series American Pickers. And, much like that show, many of the treasures to be found in the Rutherford estate, maybe under piles and piles of other items.

Don and Cleo Rutherford moved to Dover in 1934 and operated a small grocery store and gas station. The property was passed on to Don Junior and his wife Anne who passed away just a few months ago.

Among the larger items, a 1950’s model Ford Tractor and a Toyota Highlander SUV. But the list of what’s available goes on and on. Harris says it’s a no reserve auction, so everything will sell, no matter what the price.

Paul Lamy is an auction regular and is licking his chops for this one. “And when you find an old estate like this, you’re always going to find good stuff…mixed in the junk so to speak,” said Lamy.

Saturday’s auction is expected to last all day. It’s taking place on the Rutherford property at 5122 Durant Road in Dover. Simply follow the signs. The auction begins at 10am. For more information and a list of some of what’s available, check out the auctioneer’s website at http://harrisauctionsllc.com/2017-09-30rutherford/index.html.

