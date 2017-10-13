Hotel owner found crawling on floor next to sleeping guests

By Published:
Sumter County Sheriff's Office

BUSHNELL, Fla. (WFLA) – Guests of a hotel in Bushnell were woken up by an unexpected visitor Thursday morning.

They told detectives, while they were sleeping, Manishkumar B. Patel, 49, the owner of the hotel was crawling on the floor next to one of their beds. When they confronted Patel, they said he grabbed one of their sheets to cover his face and ran out of the room.

When officers came to the hotel, Patel, as the owner, was asked to hand over surveillance video of the incident.

The video shows Patel securing the premises upon closing at 3 a.m. He’s seen going toward the victims’ room before entering his own room. Then the video stops. Surveillance cameras were turned back one once deputies arrived on the scene.

Patel was taken into custody and charged with burglary to an occupied structure and evidence tampering. He’s being held without bond.

According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Patel was out on bond from a previous arrest for sexual battery and battery. That case is set for trial in November.

MORE TOP STORIES:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s