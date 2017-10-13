Hillsborough deputy sees boy go underwater, ‘I removed the belt and went in’

Ryan Hughes By Published: Updated:
Deputy Efrain Tavares

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – There wasn’t a moment of hesitation.  No overthinking.  No second-guessing.

As Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Efrain Tavares stood on the banks of a retention pond and watched a 9-year-old boy head into deeper water, instinct kicked in.

“That’s when I realized gotta do what I gotta do.  That’s what we train for,” Tavares said.

Zach Durante, who has autism, lives a few blocks from the pond and was drawn there by one of his favorite things: ducks.

His dad called deputies when the boy took off and they found him in the area like they have before.

The family uses a SafetyNet bracelet, which tracks people at high risk of wandering away, but it wasn’t necessary Tuesday because Deputy Tavares responded so quickly.

“At one point, he went under.  So, that’s when I removed the belt and went in.  And he went down a second time,” the deputy said.

The deputy got to the boy before it was too late and pulled him out of the murky water.

Those who live in Apollo Beach aren’t the least bit surprised

“I can tell you he’s probably one of the nicest guys I know in our community and he’s always there to help,” said resident Eric Snyder.

“We’re here to serve, protect and also save lives,” Tavares said.

A modest reaction from a man many now consider a hero.

“When I put on the uniform, it’s just I go out there to serve and do what I need to do,” Tavares said.

Follow Ryan Hughes on Facebook

MORE TOP STORIES:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s