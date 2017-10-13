Guinea Piggy-ween!

Daytime Web Staff Published:

Guinea Piggie-ween with carefresh and PetSmart!

 

Include your small pets in the holiday season with carefresh Special Edition seasonal beddings like Halloween Frank n Fun! These are only available for a limited time and only at PetSmart while supplies last.

 

The carefresh Colorful Creations line comes in six fun, bright colors that can be mixed into unique blends or used to create fun designs.  These are available all year long exclusively at PetSmart. Match room décor, use your favorite team colors, or create your own theme to match your pet’s personality.

 

Best of all, pet parents and their small animals love carefresh bedding! It’s safe and effective with odor control for 10 days, three times more absorbent than wood shavings and 99% dust free, which means easy clean up. It’s the only bedding made from scratch using sustainable paper fiber, not post-consumer paper products like shredded paper towel or coffee filters. And it doesn’t get mushy and stick to their habitat like other paper bedding products!

 

Purchase the Halloween and colorful creations bedding only at PetSmart and online at www.petsmart.com. Read about best care for your Guinea pig here!

 

Sign up for club carefresh at www.carefresh.com for exclusive offers and information.

For more information see Kristen’s blog post at www.KristenLevine.com.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s