PHOTOS: Frustrated Largo residents place Halloween decorations on Hurricane Irma debris

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – People in a Largo neighborhood are poking fun at crews who have not yet picked up debris from Hurricane Irma.
Irma was a Category 2 hurricane when the storm moved through the Tampa Bay area on September 10.
On October 12, more than one month later, debris from Hurricane Irma is still in a huge pile on 4th Avenue N.E. in Largo.
So, residents there decided to make a statement.
The pile of debris is now adorned with large spider webs, a skeleton in a chair, and signs that say “10/5 Still Waiting” and “Still Here.”
