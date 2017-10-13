PHOTOS: Frustrated Largo residents place Halloween decorations on Hurricane Irma debris

On October 12, more than one month later, debris from Hurricane Irma is still in a huge pile on 4th Avenue N.E. in Largo.

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – People in a Largo neighborhood are poking fun at crews who have not yet picked up debris from Hurricane Irma.

Irma was a Category 2 hurricane when the storm moved through the Tampa Bay area on September 10.

So, residents there decided to make a statement.

The pile of debris is now adorned with large spider webs, a skeleton in a chair, and signs that say “10/5 Still Waiting” and “Still Here.”

