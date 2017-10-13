Friday Night Blitz 10/13: Chamberlain vs. Hillsborough and more

(WFLA) – It’s time for another exciting week of Friday Night Blitz! News Channel 8 Sports has all your highlights in the video above and this week’s final scores will be posted below.
Many rivalry schools will be facing off tonight, including our game of the week, Chamberlain vs. Hillsborough. The old Tampa clash has lacked some luster in recent years, with Chamberlain enduring some down seasons, but it seems that tide may change.
