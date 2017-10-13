Pinellas deputy’s tactics questioned after violent arrest caught on video

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – In a shocking dash cam video from Pinellas Park, a Pinellas deputy is seen repeatedly hitting a suspect. Now some are questioning whether the deputy went too far.

The suspect, Jimarez Reed bonded out for the May 25th incident that was caught on camera. But he’s back in jail on a new charge for fighting a deputy.

The video is violent. It shows one deputy with his gun drawn as another deputy pulls up to the scene.

The officers were in the area of 79th street responding to a house party after someone called 911 for an unknown reason. The second responding officer encountered Jimarez Reed in front of someone’s house. He was crouching behind a car and appears to get down in the gutter.

Later, he takes one, two, three, four, five, six, seven slugs to the head. The two deputies struggle to get him cuffed up.

“They are roughing him up. They are pulling his hair. And he’s not resisting” said Michele Rayner, Reed’s attorney. “When I watched this, it was like air was sucked out of me. And I looked at my client, I said, I don’t even know how you are alive.”

She said Reed left the house party and someone called 911 claiming he had a gun.

The video shows deputies, and later, a Good Samaritan, working to get Reed to submit to handcuffs.

“I definitely understand they’re trying to get his arms behind his back, but, they’ve already hit him, they’ve already struck him,” said Rayner.

“Relax. Just relax. Don’t resist, okay?” someone is heard saying on the dash cam video.

Neighbors said what we see on camera is only part of what happened.

They said a deputy chased Reed for some time before the second deputy arrived.

Reed is facing several charges in connection with the incident.

A Pinellas County Sheriff’s office spokesman said there is an Internal Affairs Investigation going on now.

