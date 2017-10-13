‘Breaking Bad’ fans re-enact infamous pizza-throwing scene, homeowners aren’t happy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The owners of the famous “Breaking Bad” house have had enough – pizza.

They are putting up a fence to keep fans of the show and flying pizzas away.

AMC’S “Breaking Bad” had plenty of memorable moments, but one of the more bizarre scenes was when Walter threw a pizza on the roof of his house.

Now the real-life owners of the home in Albuquerque, New Mexico are taking a “slice” at fans of the show.

The owners said they are tired of fans parking in their driveway and snapping pictures.

They said people even throw pizzas on their roof, so they are erecting a 6-foot fence around the property.

They hope the cameras, signs and cones will keep gawkers at a distance.

