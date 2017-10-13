Black bear spotted on UCF campus

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Authorities say a black bear has been spotted on the University of Central Florida campus.

UCF police say a security camera picked up the animal Wednesday heading toward an outdoor table near Knights Plaza.

No direct contact with humans has been reported. It wasn’t clear where the bear came from or where it went.

Police released a warning to students, encouraging them to remain alert of their surroundings and to be aware of how to react if they see a bear. Officials say students should never approach, feed or intentionally attract a bear.

Authorities say black bears are typically quiet and shy, but they are wild animals and potentially dangerous.

