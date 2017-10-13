Anheuser-Busch sends drinking water from Florida to Puerto Rico, California for disaster relief

(WFLA) – Anheuser-Busch is shipping truckloads of drinking water from Florida to Puerto Rico and California to help those affected by Hurricane Maria and the devastating wildfires burning through wine country.

The beer giant is teaming up with Cervecería Nacional Dominicana (CND), Macy’s and the American Red Cross to distribute water throughout hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico. Five truckloads carrying approximately 250,000 cans of emergency drinking water will make it’s way from Jacksonville to Puerto Rico for the Red Cross and CND to distribute. An additional 25,000 cans will be distributed by Macy’s.

The company has halted production throughout the year at its Georgia brewery in order to produce clean, safe emergency drinking water for when disasters hit.

“Combining our resources and the scale of our operations to lend a hand to those in need is a core value of A-B InBev. It is a privilege to support our A-B InBev partners in the region who have offered such invaluable aid to affected communities since the storms,” the company said in a statement.

