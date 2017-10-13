1 person airlifted to hospital after fire breaks out at St. Pete apartments

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – One person was rescued from a burning apartment complex in St. Petersburg Friday morning and was airlifted to a local hospital with trauma alert status.
Firefighters responded to a fire at 5:26 a.m. at the Wave Apartments located at 3315 58th Ave. S.
When firefighters arrived, black smoke was coming from an apartment building.
So far, 19 firefighter units have responded.
A Bayflite medical helicopter responded to the scene to airlift the patient.
No other details have been released.
Stay with WFLA.com for updates about this breaking story.
