1 person airlifted to hospital after fire breaks out at St. Pete apartments

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – One person was rescued from a burning apartment complex in St. Petersburg Friday morning and was airlifted to a local hospital with trauma alert status.

Firefighters responded to a fire at 5:26 a.m. at the Wave Apartments located at 3315 58th Ave. S.

When firefighters arrived, black smoke was coming from an apartment building.

So far, 19 firefighter units have responded.

A Bayflite medical helicopter responded to the scene to airlift the patient.

No other details have been released.

