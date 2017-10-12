X-ray shows corn cob in abandoned dog’s intestine

WICHITA, KANSAS (KWCH) – A pit bull weighing only 22-pounds was found abandoned in an alley in Wichita, Kansas.

Doctors said she was hours away from dying and had been starved to death for weeks.

Wichita police want to find the person responsible for dumping the dog.

Vinny Currie found the dog wrapped up in a white sheet and is trying to nurse her back to health.

“It was just really weird. It didn’t look like trash that he was putting out. It looked like something. In all honesty, I thought maybe a body or something.”

The dog was dropped off in an alley to die.

“I could feel every single bone inside of her body, and it was heartbreaking, honestly heartbreaking.”

A veterinarian found an even bigger surprise. X-rays showed a corn cob lodged in her intestines.

It was removed, but the dog still has a long way to go to recover.

