Woman fled Tampa police because she didn’t want car towed, attacked officer

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A woman said she fled a Tampa police officer because she didn’t want her car to be towed.

According to an affidavit, Charity Denmark, 30, was driving on North Central Ave. when an officer ran her tag, which revealed she was wanted on aggravated battery charges.

When the officer tried pulling her over, she didn’t stop and “made several evasive maneuvers with her vehicle,” the affidavit states.

Denmark eventually stopped and was ordered to exit her vehicle.

The officer said she complied until he tried to put her in handcuffs. That’s when Denmark began scratching him and kicked him in the knee and in the calf.

Denmark was detained after a brief struggle.

While in custody, she admitted she knew the victim was a police officer and said she did not stop because she did not want to get her car towed.

Denmark was charged with fleeing to elude highspeed, battery on a law enfrocement officer, resisting an officer with violence, violation of probation and criminal mischief/property damage.

She is being held at the Hillsborough County Jail without bond.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-