Wimauma man arrested after 14-year-old girl gives birth to his daughter

TAMPA (WFLA) – A 54-year-old Wimauma man was arrested after a 14-year-old girl gave birth to his daughter last month.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said that Felipe Diaz forced the victim, who was 13 at the time, to have sexual intercourse. The exact date in 2016 was unknown.

As a result of the sexual battery, the victim became pregnant and gave birth to a baby girl in September 2017.

DNA testing, conducted by Florida Department of Law Enforcement, proved that Diaz Hernandez is the biological father of the child.

He was arrested and charged with Sexual Battery (Familial/Custodial) and Child Abuse (Impregnation).

