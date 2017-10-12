WATCH: Recognize him? Man believed to have been involved in deadly Tampa shooting

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police are asking for help identifying a man who is thought to be involved in a deadly shooting.

Police released surveillance video on Thursday, Oct. 12. Detectives believe the man shown in the video was involved in a shooting on Oct. 1 which left one man dead and another seriously injured.

One suspect has already been arrested and charged with first degree murder.

TPD officers responded to a call about shots fired at 1:51 a.m. on Sunday, October 1. They found two men on the ground at 1716 18th Ave. One of the victims, DuVaughn A. Shaheed, died from his gunshot wounds.  The other victim was seriously injured.

Shaheed’s car, a 2003 gold Ford Taurus, was missing immediately following the shooting. It was later recovered.

On October 5, John Hicks was arrested and charged with several crimes, including homicide and attempted homicide.

Now, Tampa police are looking for the second man who was involved in the shooting and robbery.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the suspect in this case.  Anyone with any information regarding this case and who wants to be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), report anonymously online at http://www.crimestopperstb.com

