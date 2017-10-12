VIDEO: Knife-wielding robber targets Sarasota store

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sarasota police need the public’s help catching an armed robber.

Police said a man with a knife walked into La Pulguita, located at 1155 North Washington Boulevard, demanded money and threatened the clerk.

He was able to walk off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as an unshaven light-skinned black male with a thin build, between 5’09” and 6’0”. He’s likely in mid 20’ and has distinctive wings tattooed on the back of his neck. He was last seen wearing a t-shirt that said “CREW” on the back and the shirt that had a crab on the right sleeve.

If you recognize the suspect, please call Detective Steve McDowell at 941-364-7309 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at http://www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-