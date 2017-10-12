UCF police issue alert after bear spotted on campus

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — The University of Central Florida Police Department issued warning to students after a bear was spotted roaming the campus.
The alert said the bear sighting occurred near Knights Plaza.
The alert told students to remain alert of their surroundings and to never approach or surprise a bear.
Police asked students to call 911 if they see a bear.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Locally-transmitted case of Zika identified in Manatee County
- Hudson shooting suspect confirmed dead
- Missing sex predator found dead in Hernando County
- Dog missing after escaping from tram on Tampa Intl. Airport runway
- Naked intruder, 63, found eating can of pineapple in Florida home
- Body camera video shows overdosed Florida moms with babies in back of SUV
- Traffic stop turns into shopping trip for local 6th grader, full tank of gas for mom
- What do you see? Internet divided over color of these sneakers