Tampa police detectives seek help from public to identify suspect in bus stop homicide

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – An unknown suspect shot and killed a man waiting for a bus in Tampa on Monday.
Benjamin Mitchell, 22, was waiting for a HARTline bus on North 15th Street at Frierson Avenue when he was shot. He later died of his injuries.
Witnesses described seeing a man in his early 20’s, wearing a dark hooded jacket, running from the area where the shooting took place.
Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the suspect.
Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity who wants to be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS, report anonymously online or send a tip using the P3 Tips mobile app.
