Speed Busters: Residents worried about speeders in Lutz neighborhood

LUTZ, Fla. (WFLA) — Speed Busters travels to Pasco County to check out speeding in a quiet Lutz neighborhood.

WFLA Traffic Reporter Leslee Lacey was contacted by a concerned mother on Osprey Lane. Leslee arrived to find a group of residents who all believe Osprey Lane has a speeding problem.

Carolina Espi lives along Osprey Lane near Pintail Court, “I have a child and we just go inside sometimes. They are going so fast, they don’t acknowledge that she’s riding her bicycle.”

Ken Stoking is her neighbor, “The big issue with the roads is the speeding. During rush hour everybody is cutting through here with a short cut and they are flying,” he said.

So, Leslee used her Speed Buster gun to see what was a happening.

Surprisingly Leslee thought vehicles were coming at high speeds but they were actually going near or below the speed limit. After clocking several vehicles going close to 30 mph, the residents told Leslee she needed to return to the street during rush hour.

When Leslee returned she experienced the same situation.

“There’s a lot of winding turns. It kind of looks like people are coming a lot faster than they really are,” noticed Leslee.

But, with so many residents concerned, questions remain as to why they feel unsafe.

So with the curves on Osprey Lane, is 30 mph actually the best speed limit for this road?

Carolina believes the speed limit should be changed to 25 mph. Leslee also noted that just because she did not witness any significant speeding, it doesn’t mean drivers are not speeding down that road at different times.

So, Leslee took Carolina’s concerns to Pasco Country Traffic Management and will follow-up on how residents can seek to lower the speed limit.

If you have a speeding issue in your neighborhood contact Leslee on her WFLALeslee Facebook page and she may be able to bring Speed Busters to your street.

