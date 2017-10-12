Shop Dogs-A Photo Essay of Dogs That Go to Work is a fun a photo book of dogs that go to offices, shops, and warehouses with their people. This book is packed with heart warming essays and photos about humans and their best friends. Dogs remind us no matter what, love is the only thing that matters. This is a book that belongs on the coffee tables of all dog lovers.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.