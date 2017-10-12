Sheriff: Florida deputy shoots and wounds woman, then kills self

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) – Authorities say a Florida sheriff’s deputy shot and wounded a woman and then fatally shot himself.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that the shooting happened shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday in a gated Boynton Beach neighborhood.

The names and races of those involved have not been released. The sheriff’s office said the woman was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition. The deputy died at the scene.

No further details were immediately available.

