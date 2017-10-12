Rose McGowan tweets ‘HW raped me’

(AP) – Rose McGowan is stating more frankly what she has long suggested.

The actress says in a tweet “HW raped me,” apparently referring to Harvey Weinstein. Weinstein representative Sallie Hofmeister has said Weinstein “unequivocally denies” ″any allegations of non-consensual contact”

In a series of tweets Thursday, McGowan addresses Amazon chief Jeff Bezos and says that she repeatedly told an Amazon Studios executive that “HW raped me.” McGowan says the executive told her it wasn’t proven and she said “I am the proof.”

McGowan last year said that she had been raped by a “studio head.” The New Yorker expose that ran Tuesday reported that Weinstein had allegedly sexually assaulted three women. The New York Times earlier reported that Weinstein paid a financial settlement to McGowan in 1997.

Representatives for Amazon did not immediately comment.

McGowan was suspended from Twitter late Wednesday. The ban was lifted Thursday afternoon.

