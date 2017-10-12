TARGET 8: Riverview woman who sold sick, dying puppies gets probation for crimes

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Hillsborough County judge on Thursday sentenced a Riverview woman to 12-months of probation for selling sick and dying puppies.

The Florida Dept of Agriculture and Consumer Services began investigating Haley Lidey and then filed charges against her following a Target 8 investigation.

Lidey faces 10 more charges of selling dogs without a state health certificate in Pasco County.

Upset consumers reached out to Target 8 more than a year ago. In 2016, we detailed how Lidey, used a phony name and sold puppies through Craigslist.

