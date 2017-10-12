Publix Aprons Back to the Table: Apple Menagerie

Apple Menagerie

Total Time – Varies (Varies)

APRONS ADVICE

Pair these apple recipes with a ready-to-cook entrée, steamed vegetables, and fresh salad blend. These sides are designed to complete a weeknight meal that starts with a ready-to-cook or ready-to-heat entrée. Find these fresh in our Meat and Seafood departments.

Recipe: Apple-Sweet Potato Soup with Apple Yogurt Topper

Total Time – 30 minutes (Makes 6 servings)

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 (10-oz) bag frozen seasoning blend (diced onions, celery, bell peppers)

1 tablespoon minced roasted garlic

1 tablespoon chili powder

2 teaspoons chipotle and roasted garlic seasoning

1 orange, for juice

4 large sweet apples

1 cup refrigerated mashed sweet potatoes

2 cups apple juice

2 cups reduced-sodium vegetable broth

1/4 cup presliced green onions

1/4 cup plain low-fat Greek yogurt

2 tablespoons pumpkin seeds

Steps:

1. Preheat large stockpot on medium-high 2–3 minutes. Add oil, seasoning blend, garlic, chili powder, and seasoning; cook 3–4 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until vegetables are tender.

2. Squeeze orange for juice (1/2 cup) and add to pot; reduce heat to medium and cook 4–5 minutes or until most of the liquid is absorbed. Remove vegetable mixture from heat and place in blender.

3. Chop apples coarsely (reserving 1 cup). Place apples in blender with sweet potatoes, apple juice, and broth; blend until smooth.

4. Pour mixture into same stockpot and return to medium heat; simmer 10–12 minutes or until flavors have blended. Chop reserved 1 cup apples finely. Stir chopped apples, onions, yogurt, and pumpkin seeds until blended. Serve soup topped with yogurt mixture and additional pumpkin seeds, if desired.

CALORIES (per 1/6 recipe) 180kcal; FAT 4g; SAT FAT 0.5g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 0mg; SODIUM 320mg; CARB 32g; FIBER 2g;

SUGARS 24g; PROTEIN 3g; VIT A 35%; VIT C 160%; CALC 8%; IRON 4%

Recipe: Spiced Pumpkin-Apple Juice

Total Time – 40 minutes (Makes 8 servings)

Ingredients:

2 lb sweet apples, halved

1 cup pumpkin puree

1/4 cup sugar

1 teaspoon pumpkin (or apple) pie spice

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Steps:

1. Juice apples following your juicers manufacture instructions (about 4 cups). (You can also place cored and peeled apples in a blender; blend apples until smooth, then strain.)

2. Combine pumpkin, sugar, pie spice, and vanilla; whisk in apple juice, until blended. Chill 30 minutes; whisk before serving over ice.

NOTE: 100% apple juice is a great substitute if you don’t have a juicer. Add cinnamon whiskey and horchata flavored rum to make this an adult beverage.

CALORIES (per 1/8 recipe) 100kcal; FAT 0g; SAT FAT 0g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 0mg; SODIUM 0mg; CARB 24g; FIBER 1g;

SUGARS 21g; PROTEIN 1g; VIT A 80%; VIT C 0%; CALC 0%; IRON 2%

Recipe: Tart Apple Tatin

Active Time – 15 minutes, Total Time – 50 minutes (Makes 8 servings)

Ingredients:

1 sheet puff pastry

3 large tart apples

Cooking spray

6 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 cup sugar

Whipped cream (or vanilla ice cream), optional

Steps:

1. Place puff pastry sheet out to thaw. Preheat oven to 400°F. Peel apples, core, and cut into 1-inch thick slices (half-moons). Coat deep, nonstick, 9-inch cake pan with spray. Arrange a tight, neat layer of apples, placed on their sides.

2. Melt butter in a large sauté pan on medium. Sprinkle sugar evenly over butter; cook 7–8 minutes or until the sugar melts and caramelizes to a light amber color, swirling pan if necessary for even browning. (Do not stir or sugar may crystallize.) Pour caramel evenly over apples; bake 10 minutes.

3. Place puff pastry dough on top of apples and tuck edges carefully into pan. Cut three slits into center of dough to allow steam to escape while baking. Bake 18–20 minutes or until crust is golden. Allow to cool 10 minutes. Place large plate or platter over the pan. Using oven mitts, CAREFULLY grasp platter and pan, then invert, letting tart settle onto the platter. Serve warm, with whipped cream or

ice cream, if desired.

CALORIES (per 1/8 recipe) 330kcal; FAT 17g; SAT FAT 8g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 25mg; SODIUM 150mg; CARB 44g; FIBER 2g;

SUGARS 32g; PROTEIN 3g; VIT A 6%; VIT C 6%; CALC 0%; IRON 6%