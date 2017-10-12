Police: Tampa man sets house on fire

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa man was jailed on an arson charge after he reportedly set his house on fire Thursday morning.

Investigators said 55-year-old Johnny Dale Durden poured a gallon of gasoline on his porch and lit his porch on fire, causing the entire home to go up in flames. Witnesses saw him leaving the home with the fire behind him. Police said Durden sustained undisclosed injuries in the process. No one else was injured in the incident.

Tampa Fire Rescue arrived at the home, which is located in the 2000 block of E. Fairbanks Ave, around 5 a.m. and got the fire under control in 26 minutes. By the time the fire was contained, the roof and the rear exterior walls had collapsed. Investigators said the fire caused an estimated $33,000 worth of damage.

Durden was arrested on the scene and will be charged with first-degree arson.

He was taken to the hospital for an evaluation of his injuries before being booked into the Hillsborough County Jail.

