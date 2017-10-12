Naked intruder, 63, found eating can of pineapple in Florida home

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (WFLA)—Police said a St. Augustine woman returned to her home Tuesday to find an unwelcome guest—a naked woman who was eating her canned pineapple, News4Jax reported.
The homeowner immediately, who wasn’t identified, immediately went outside, locked herself in a car, and called 911.
Police responded to the home and arrested the intruder, 63-year-old Mary Hamilton.
According to an arrest report, Hamilton told deputies, “the door was open for me to come inside.”
Investigators said Hamilton walked into the house through the front door, stole a t-shirt belonging to the victims’ son, ate some leftover food, then opened the can of pineapple.
Police said Hamilton lives in the neighborhood, about half a mile from the victim, but they did not know each other.
Hamilton was charged with burglary and theft and was booked into the St. Johns County Jail.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Dog missing after escaping from tram on Tampa Intl. Airport runway
- Body camera video shows overdosed Florida moms with babies in back of SUV
- Badly-burned body found inside New Port Richey ‘hoarder home’ identified
- Wimauma man arrested after 14-year-old girl gives birth to his daughter
- Insurance company pays $20K to families of teens who died after crashing stolen SUV in Palm Harbor
- Traffic stop turns into shopping trip for local 6th grader, full tank of gas for mom
- What do you see? Internet divided over color of these sneakers