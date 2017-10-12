Missing sex predator found dead in Hernando County

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hernando County officials found the remains of a sexual predator who disappeared Saturday after cutting off his ankle monitor.

Larry Williams’ remains were found in Hernando County. Deputies said the 60-year-old was the victim of foul play.

On Wednesday, deputies found Williams’ 1996 GMC Yukon.

According to investigators, Williams left his home at 11811 Broad Street in Brooksville, drove to the area of Mondon Hill Road and cut off his ankle monitor.

Williams had previous convictions of sexual battery/coerce child by adult from cases in 1999 and 2011.

No other information was immediately released.

 

If you have any information please contact the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office at 352-754-6830 or Detective Tom Breedlove direct at 352-797-3716 or at tbreedlove@hernandosheriff.org.

