Manatee Deputies: Missing and endangered man has weapon, threatened to kill woman, himself

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a man who is missing and endangered and is armed with a weapon.

Investigators say Davion Marquis Swilley, 22, of Bradenton, is a bi-polar felon who has threatened to kill himself and a woman.

Swilley is upset about domestic issues and sent threatening texts threatening to kill the mother of his child and himself.

If you see him, call 911 immediately, he is considered amed and dangerous.

Swilley was last seen driving a 2008, white Chevy Cobalt with Florida tag# BYF6221.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-