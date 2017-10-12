Life returning to normal after Irma at Zoo Miami, chimps allowed back into home

MIAMI (WFLA/NBC) – Life is returning to normal in Miami after Hurricane Irma, but perhaps no one is as happy as the chimpanzees at Zoo Miami.
They were just allowed to return to their home on Wednesday.
The chimps have been living indoors since early September when Irma hit the area.
Zoo employees have been working to get their habitat back in order, clearing out downed trees and repairing other damage.
Zoo Miami reopens to the public this weekend.
