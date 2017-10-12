Largo High booster money for football team gone, president resigned in August

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – Parents whose children play football at Largo High School are upset after learning booster money has gone missing.

Parents found out Monday there was no money for homecoming decorations and senior night festivities for this Friday.

They raised thousands by selling cups last year to buy a custom-made tunnel for the team to run out of.

The tunnel was estimated at $6,000.

Friday will be the Packers’ first home game.

News Channel 8 learned Dean Newton oversaw the Largo High School Athletic Booster Club and resigned in August.

District leaders say Newton was questioned about theft allegations.

Pinellas County Schools is investigating.

Pinellas County Schools said this in statement:

“The district’s Office of Professional Standards is investigating whether school board policies were properly followed in regards to working with outside organizations. That investigation is ongoing.”

District officials also said the Largo High School Athletic Booster Club is an outside entity and that it would be up to their organization to pursue criminal charges.

Parents say Newton had been overseeing the booster club for years.

He also worked for Largo High School as a night foreman from April 2016 to August 2017, when he resigned.

