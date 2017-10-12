Jay Pharoah

Actor and comedian Jay Pharaoh (Saturday Night Live) stars in WHITE FAMOUS, a hilarious new series inspired by Academy AwardÒ winner Jamie Foxx’s early experiences in show business. Pharaoh plays Floyd Mooney, a young, talented black comic who’s just starting to generate heat. As new opportunities in Hollywood arise, Floyd’s eager agent Malcolm (Utkarsh Ambudkar) pushes him to do whatever it takes to bring his career to the level where his celebrity transcends race; he wants Floyd to be White Famous. Along for the ride is Floyd’s wise, lifelong best friend Balls (Jacob Ming-Trent) and the two great loves of Floyd’s life: Sadie (Cleopatra Coleman) and Trevor (Lonnie Chavis), his ex-girlfriend and young son.

White Famous airs on Showtime.