Hurricane Ophelia moving northeast in the Atlantic

Published:

MIAMI (AP) – Hurricane Ophelia is moving northeastwards far out over the Atlantic Ocean.

The hurricane’s maximum sustained winds early Thursday were near 85 mph with some slight strengthening possible over the next day or two.

“Ophelia is now the tenth storm in a row to strengthen to a hurricane this season. That hasn’t happened since the late 1800s. There are only six more names left on the list of hurricane names. The next name is Philippe. If we run out of names on the list, storms will be named using the Greek alphabet,” said Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Leigh Spann.

Ophelia is centered about 725 miles southwest of the Azores and is moving northeast near 3 mph . The hurricane does not currently pose a threat to any land.

