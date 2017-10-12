Hillsborough County launches improved online debris tracking tool

By Published:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County has released a new and improved tracking tool for residents to check the status of debris collections in their communities.

The tool shows the progress of the county’s debris collection efforts and can help residents estimate debris collection times.

To view the tracking tool, visit HCFLGov.net/StormDebris.

The county has also extended hours of operation at three of the county’s yard waste collection sites on Sunday, October 15 and Sunday, October 22. The sites will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. You must show a valid Florida driver’s license to use the free disposal sites.

