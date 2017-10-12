Former Tampa Bay area Boy Scout not happy about historic decision

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A historic decision by the Boy Scouts of America to allow girls into the organization isn’t sitting so well with some former members.

Some say combining both genders in the organization will allow families to create new memories. Others think it’s a bad idea.

News Channel 8’s Jenn Holloway has reaction from a Sarasota father and a Girl Scout CEO in the video above.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-