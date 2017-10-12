Florida teen who shot at police officers found dead inside home

By Published:

WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) – Authorities say a 16-year-old boy has been found dead inside a Florida home where he had fired shots at police officers hours earlier.

West Melbourne police said on Twitter the teen appears to have shot himself early Thursday morning.

A police report says a woman called 911 late Wednesday saying her grandson was throwing things inside the house. Officers were interviewing residents of the home when the teen came out of a back bedroom and started firing.

The officers retreated toward the front door with three other residents of the home as he kept firing. No one was injured and police didn’t return fire. A SWAT team surrounded the house all night.

Two other occupants remained in the home overnight but safely got out early Thursday.

Melbourne is on Florida’s Atlantic Coast.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s