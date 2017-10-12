FEMA disaster recovery center opens tomorrow in Palm Harbor

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency will open a disaster recovery center in Palm Harbor to assist residents affected by Hurricane Irma.

The DRC will be open every day starting Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The center is located at 2431 Tampa Road.

The closing date will be determined by public response and will be announced later in the month.

Disaster Recovery Centers serve as one-stop shops for eligible storm survivors seeking one-on-one help. Representatives from FEMA, the Florida Division of Emergency Management, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and various state agencies will be at the center to answer questions about disaster assistance and low-interest disaster loans for homeowners and renters, and to help them apply for assistance.

Disaster assistance may include grants to help homeowners and renters pay for temporary housing, essential home repairs, personal property replacement, and other serious disaster-related needs not covered by insurance.

