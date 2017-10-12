Dog missing after escaping from tram on Tampa Intl. Airport runway

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) –- A family is desperate to find their beloved dog, Brady, who is missing after she ran away from workers who were trying to put her on a plane last night at Tampa International Airport. What makes matters worse, is the family is in Bermuda right now.

Bill Gideon and his family recently relocated to Bermuda from the Tampa Bay area. They had to wait until temperatures dropped below 85 degrees to fly their 4-year-old, hound-mix to Bermuda.

On Wednesday night, it was safe to fly Brady. She was booked to fly out of TIA on Delta flight 1267. But, around 6:30 p.m. something went horribly wrong.

Brady was in her crate, which had been put inside a tram. The tram was driven to the plane. The tram door was opened so Brady could be put on the plane. But, when workers opened the tram door, she took off running.

Brady’s owners were told that Brady got out of her crate and was loose inside the tram when the door was opened.

“They told me she ate through the stainless steel on her cage,” Brady’s owner, Bill Gideon, told WFLA.com via phone from Bermuda.

Workers tried to catch Brady, but they couldn’t.

“She’s 60 lbs of pure muscle,” said Gideon.

Brady was last seen running into a wooded area at the airport and has not been found.

Gideon thinks she might be injured. He is desperate to find her.

“She’s probably injured,” he said.

Brady is chipped, but was not wearing her collar because airport workers had taken it off.

If you have seen Brady, contact Hillsborough County Pet Resources at (813) 744-5660.

