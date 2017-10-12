Dad arrested after Clearwater toddler drowns in bathtub

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A Clearwater man was jailed on aggravated manslaughter charges Thursday after his child drowned in a bathtub last month.

On September 28, deputies said 34-year-old Alan Morris left his 1-year-old Liam in a bath unattended. Minutes later, Liam was found submerged underwater.

Deputies said Alan pulled Liam from the water and called 911 while the child’s mother, Madelynne Barenbrugge, 34, performed CPR until paramedics arrived and took over.

The child was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri is holding a press conference Thursday at 3:00 p.m. to share more details about the investigation.

