Dad arrested after Clearwater toddler drowns in bathtub

By Published:

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A Clearwater man was jailed on aggravated manslaughter charges Thursday after his child drowned in a bathtub last month.

On September 28, deputies said 34-year-old Alan Morris left his 1-year-old Liam in a bath unattended. Minutes later, Liam was found submerged underwater.

Deputies said Alan pulled Liam from the water and called 911 while the child’s mother, Madelynne Barenbrugge, 34, performed CPR until paramedics arrived and took over.

The child was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri is holding a press conference Thursday at 3:00 p.m. to share more details about the investigation.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s