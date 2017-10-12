‘Broken Heart’ blamed in father’s death

GOODHUE, Minn. (kTTC) A Minnesota family said they believe a broken heart is to blame in the death of their father. He died just eight days after his wife of 60 years lost her battle with cancer.

patriarch Arvin Hadler, who died just eight days after his wife of 60 years lost her battle with cancer. KTTC’s Sarah Gannon reports.

The Minnesota couple, Marjorie and Arvin Hadler, loved each other unconditionally, their family said.

“The night that mom passed away, all of the sisters went and told him together what had happened. We all cried together. He was like “No, No, No. What am I going to do without mamma?” daughter Julie Thermos said.

Marjorie and arvin married in 1957 after meeting at a hospital in red wing. He was a patient who lost four fingers on his left hand from a farming accident. She was his nurse.

Ten years ago, Arvin had a severe stroke that left him unable to speak and paralyzed his right side of his body. Marjorie became his caretaker, again.

So even when she was dying in the hospital last month — her thoughts were about him.

“We needed to let her know that it was OK to go. And Bonnie said to her, ‘It’s okay, we’ll take care of daddy.’ And it was moments after that. Moments after that, that she let go.”

After Marjorie passed away, Arvin worried what would happen to the couple’s longtime home. So their daughters assured him everything will be taken care of.

“I bet it wasn’t more than 3 maybe 4 minutes after I said that to him, and then he was gone, too.”

“It’s like a beautiful love story, but it’s painful… it’s painful.”

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-