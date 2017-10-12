Boy, 12, hit by car at Clearwater Beach, airlifted to hospital

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A 12-year-old boy was airlifted to a local hospital after he was hit by a car at Clearwater Beach.

Investigators say the boy was using a crosswalk to cross Gulfview Boulevard when he was hit by a 2014 Toyota Avalon.

The boy was hit at 625 Gulfview Blvd., which is on the south end of the beach.

The boy was airlifted to Bayfront Hospital.

A Clearwater Police Department spokesperson said neither speed nor alcohol appear to be a factor.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-