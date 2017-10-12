Boy, 12, hit by car at Clearwater Beach, airlifted to hospital

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A 12-year-old boy was airlifted to a local hospital after he was hit by a car at Clearwater Beach.
Investigators say the boy was using a crosswalk to cross Gulfview Boulevard when he was hit by a 2014 Toyota Avalon.
The boy was hit at 625 Gulfview Blvd., which is on the south end of the beach.
The boy was airlifted to Bayfront Hospital.
A Clearwater Police Department spokesperson said neither speed nor alcohol appear to be a factor.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Dog missing after escaping from tram on Tampa Intl. Airport runway
- Wimauma man arrested after 14-year-old girl gives birth to his daughter
- Insurance company pays $20K to families of teens who died after crashing stolen SUV in Palm Harbor
- Opioid crisis hits Spring Hill family
- Company refuses to pay for damage after home gets eaten by termites in Lutz
- Badly-burned body found inside New Port Richey ‘hoarder home’ identified
- Tampa man charged with sex trafficking of teenage girl