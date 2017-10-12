Body camera video shows overdosed Florida moms with babies in back of SUV

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WFLA/NBC NEWS) — Police in Boynton Beach have released body camera video showing the discovery of two mothers suspected of overdosing on heroin with their babies in the back of their SUV.

“I’ve got two overdoses and two babies in the back,” said the police officer in a radio call.

Police say 27-year-old Kristen O’Connor and 28-year-old June Schweinhart were passed out in the front of the vehicle after overdosing.

Their 1-month-old and 2-month-old babies were in the back seat. The babies were okay.

“It’s an incredibly tragic situation,” said Boynton Beach Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Slater.

“People who are suffering, struggling with addiction, have loved ones that need them.”

Paramedics gave the women Narcan, which temporarily reverses the effects of opioids.

While the women were being treated by paramedics, police officers took care of the babies.

“Many of our officers are parents. These are who these police officers are. They’re heroes, but they’re humans too,” said Slater.

O’Conner told investigators she picked up Schweinhart – who she met in a drug treatment program – and they bought $60 worth of heroin from her old drug dealer.

The women snorted the drug and then overdosed. After treatment, they were booked into jail on child neglect charges.

