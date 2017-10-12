Boat show sails into Tampa for weekend fun

By Published: Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — This weekend, the 52nd annual Tampa Boat Show sails into the bay area with a record number of boats than ever before.

What makes this boat show unique is that they will have 150 boats docked in the water, making it the only boat show in the region to have boats in the water.

If that is not enough boats for you, they have another 400 boats inside the Tampa Convention Center for people to check out.

This year, organizers have put together a family fun day on Sunday where two adults and two kids 12 years old and under can get in for $20.

To find out more about the boat show check out this link to help guide you through the weekend and all the activities.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

 

 

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s