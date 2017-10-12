Boat show sails into Tampa for weekend fun

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — This weekend, the 52nd annual Tampa Boat Show sails into the bay area with a record number of boats than ever before.

What makes this boat show unique is that they will have 150 boats docked in the water, making it the only boat show in the region to have boats in the water.

If that is not enough boats for you, they have another 400 boats inside the Tampa Convention Center for people to check out.

This year, organizers have put together a family fun day on Sunday where two adults and two kids 12 years old and under can get in for $20.

To find out more about the boat show check out this link to help guide you through the weekend and all the activities.

