Active shooter reported in Hudson home, elementary school on lockdown

By Published: Updated:

HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County sheriff’s deputies are on scene of reports of an active shooter in a home located in the Gulf Highlands subdivision of Hudson.

Deputies are closing down part of State Road 52 near Meadow Drive.

The public is asked to stay away from the area. A reverse 911 call has been made by the Pasco County Public Communications Center to residents in the area to warn them.

Gulf Highlands Elementary is on lockdown due to the situation.

This is a developing story. Stay with WFLA.com for more information as it becomes available.

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s