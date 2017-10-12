Active shooter reported in Hudson home, elementary school on lockdown

HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County sheriff’s deputies are on scene of reports of an active shooter in a home located in the Gulf Highlands subdivision of Hudson.

Deputies are closing down part of State Road 52 near Meadow Drive.

The public is asked to stay away from the area. A reverse 911 call has been made by the Pasco County Public Communications Center to residents in the area to warn them.

Gulf Highlands Elementary is on lockdown due to the situation.

This is a developing story. Stay with WFLA.com for more information as it becomes available.