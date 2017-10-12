8 fun things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay | Oct. 13-15

By Published: Updated:
8 fun things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend

1. Tampa Boat Show (Friday, Saturday, Sunday) 
Grab your pals and see the latest boats, engines, marine electronics and more. Get the details

2. Cotee River Fest (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)
Enjoy a weekend of live music on two stages and a poker run. Get the details

3. Box Car Rally (Saturday) 
READY, SET, GO! Viewers can enjoy unique races throughout the day with homemade cars built from surfboards, filing cabinets and anything in between. Get the details

4. Eye Ball Galla (Saturday)
Date night with a twist! You’ll get to wine and dine dressed up while also giving the gift of sight. Get the details

5. Two Lions Oktoberfest (Saturday) 
Sip on a cold one with some friends for a good cause — a portion of the proceeds will be donated to helping an animal shelter. Get the details

6. Paws on Parade (Saturday)
See all the pets you could want at the pet parade and pet costume contest. Get the details

7. Tuxes & Tails (Saturday) 
Check out the cocktail party and silent auction complete with adoptable pets, entertainment and complimentary beer and wine. Get the details

8. Village Art Fair (Saturday)
Wander through the latest art sensations with eye-popping creations. Get the details

There are dozens of other events happening around Tampa Bay, so if you don’t see one you like above, please check out our full list of fun things to do. If you don’t see your event listed, you can search for other events or add events to our calendar.

We know there’s tons of cool things that make our area so special, so make sure to share the great things happening in your community.

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS!
Did you go to a cool event this weekend? If so, we’d love to see pictures. Make sure you include your name and a brief description of the event where the photos were taken, including the city.

WEATHER
We understand that the weather is a key element in planning your weekend. Don’t worry! The Storm Team 8 weather team is on your side. Here’s the latest forecast >> http://bit.ly/19b8ICY

Stay with WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross for the latest trending news straight from social media

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s