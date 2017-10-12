8 fun things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay | Oct. 13-15

1. Tampa Boat Show (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

Grab your pals and see the latest boats, engines, marine electronics and more. Get the details

2. Cotee River Fest (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

Enjoy a weekend of live music on two stages and a poker run. Get the details

3. Box Car Rally (Saturday)

READY, SET, GO! Viewers can enjoy unique races throughout the day with homemade cars built from surfboards, filing cabinets and anything in between. Get the details

4. Eye Ball Galla (Saturday)

Date night with a twist! You’ll get to wine and dine dressed up while also giving the gift of sight. Get the details

5. Two Lions Oktoberfest (Saturday)

Sip on a cold one with some friends for a good cause — a portion of the proceeds will be donated to helping an animal shelter. Get the details

6. Paws on Parade (Saturday)

See all the pets you could want at the pet parade and pet costume contest. Get the details

7. Tuxes & Tails (Saturday)

Check out the cocktail party and silent auction complete with adoptable pets, entertainment and complimentary beer and wine. Get the details

8. Village Art Fair (Saturday)

Wander through the latest art sensations with eye-popping creations. Get the details

