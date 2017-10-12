$20K insurance payout is best deal for man who teens hit with stolen car

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Ricky Melendez is puzzled why his insurance company Geico would pay the families of four boys who allegedly stole a SUV and crashed into him.

But, retired insurance adjuster George Acorn doesn’t find it puzzling at all.

He sees it as logical.

“Any reputable insurance company’s first duty is to protect their insured,” Acorn said.

Acorn worked in the business for 40 years and witnessed this kind of scenario over and over again.

He thinks the company paid the families $20,000 to keep them from trying to sue Melendez, even though deputies claim he in no way caused the crash along U.S. 19 and Tampa Road in August.

“He doesn’t have to worry about them coming after him in the future and ending up losing his house, whatever it may be,” Acorn said.

He has also seen clever attorneys try to spin cases to get innocent victims to take responsibility, ultimately having to pay.

“It’s always a gamble when you go to the jury,” he said.

Melendez told us he was blindsided when he got a letter from Geico earlier this week explaining the payout.

“It was like, it ripped my heart out. It was like a punch in the gut like I never felt before,” Melendez said.

News Channel 8 stopped by the home of Jimmie Goshey, who died in the crash, but no family members came to the door.

Geico hasn’t responded to multiple phone calls and emails seeking comment.

