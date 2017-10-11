WATCH: SpaceX Falcon 9 launch from Kennedy Space Center

MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE TO WATCH LAUNCH LIVE
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WFLA) – SpaceX is preparing to launch its second Falcon 9 rocket in three days from Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral.
The rocket is expected to release a hybrid satellite called EchoStarr 105/SES-11, which will sit in an orbit 22,000 miles above Earth as its used by two companies, EchoStar and SES.
The two-hour launch window is scheduled to begin at 6:53 p.m.
You can watch a livestream of the launch in the video above.
