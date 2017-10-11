WATCH: California sheriff drives through deadly wildfire

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (WFLA) – A Sonoma County deputy used his cell phone to document the so-called Tubbs fire, one of the deadliest wildfires in California history.

Video shows embers fly through the air as the sheriff travels down a winding road through an arc of flames.

The sheriff said he shot the video to illustrate the dangerous conditions deputies and firefighters face as they work to contain the fires.

At least 17 people are dead and 180 people are missing after a series of fires ravaged the wine country region. The Tubbs fire has scorched 28,000 acres and destroyed at least 570 structures in its path.

