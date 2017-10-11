VIDEO: Intoxicated Clearwater official causes Oktoberfest brawl

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) -Cell phone video released by the Clearwater Police Department shows a city employee behaving badly following a drunken golf cart joyride Saturday night.

Taylor, the Community Redevelopment Agency Director for the City of Clearwater, resigned Tuesday after causing a brawl in Clearwater.

Police responded to the Clear Sky Cafe, located at 418 Cleveland Street and arrested Taylor, 38, for simple battery.

According to an affidavit, several witnesses watched an intoxicated Taylor drive a golf cart on the sidewalk. They said he drove into tables and potted plants before stopping in front of Clear Sky Restaurant.

He walked into the restaurant and allegedly caused a disturbance. Security cameras show the bartender and manager asking Taylor to leave.

Once he left the establishment, a man outside started recording his behavior on a cell phone.

“What, are you a Scientologist?” Taylor says in the video.

Moments later, Taylor walked over to the victim and then the camera shuffles.

You can hear two women in the background yelling for the men to stop.

Police said Taylor grabbed the victim round his neck and pulled him from the chair he was sitting on.

The fight was broken up by patrons nearby and Taylor left the scene.

He was located nearby and taken into custody.

Taylor will not face jail time and is expected to enter a diversion program instead.

City Manager Bill Horne learned Taylor used a city golf cart to joyride on the sidewalks without authorization.

“The golf carts are typically used to support special events that are in the downtown and he acquired that use of it inappropriately,” said Horne.

Horne said he learned of Taylor’s arrest Sunday. “Conduct unbecoming of any city employee,” said Horne.

Taylor was employed with the city for 15 months.

He released the following statement to his former colleagues:

Dear All, I have enjoyed working with each of you. This past 15 months I have learned a lot from each of you, and I will take those lessons with me as I move on. What a great organization the City of Clearwater is – filled with passionate, skilled, hard-working, friendly and caring people. I am deeply sorry for having to go out this way. I let us down and I apologize from my heart. This is the wake up call I needed to recover and improve myself, to be a more humble and focused person, both personally and professionally. I am committed to improving my life and continuing to help revitalize places. Take care each of you and keep up the amazing work. Sincerely,

Seth Taylor

